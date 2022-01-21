Icy roads are causing dangerous driving conditions in almost all of the Netherlands on Friday morning. Meteorological institute KNMI issued a code yellow weather warning, urging road users to adjust their driving behavior and follow weather warnings and reports.

The hazardous driving conditions are due to wet areas on the road freezing. These icy patches should melt away by mid-morning, the KNMI expects.

The day will be a mix of sunshine and light rain, which could turn to hail or wet snow in the west. Afternoon temperatures will climb to around 7 degrees, with a moderate west- to northwesterly wind.

Overnight will be cloudy but mostly dry. Minimums will range between 2 and 6 degrees.

Saturday will also be cloudy with occasional light rain. Maximums will range between 5 and 8 degrees, with a weak to moderate west- to northwesterly wind. Sunday and early next week will look much the same as Saturday.