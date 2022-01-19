Hospitals were treating 1,149 patients with Covid-19 on Wednesday, according to patient coordinator LCPS. The figure fell by 37 in a day, after accounting for new admissions, discharges and deaths. It was 20 percent lower compared to last Wednesday, and a similar decrease by one-fifth would bring the hospitalized total below 925.

The tally remained at its lowest point since October 31. For the second day in a row, there were 303 patients in intensive care units, one of whom was being treated in Germany. The other 846 patients were in regular care wards, down from 883 a day earlier.

Dutch hospitals admitted 115 patients with serious symptoms of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours. Seven of them were sent directly to intensive care. On average, hospitals admitted 113 patients with the disease each of the past seven days, 16 percent fewer than the previous week.

The RIVM reported that 38,282 people tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus between Tuesday and Wednesday morning, pushing the seven day average up 3 percent. The average increased for 22 consecutive days, reaching 35,630 on Wednesday. That was the 12th straight day the average set a new record.

A combination of raw and corrected data put the figure at 35,588, roughly 19 percent higher compared to a week ago. A technical malfunction that limited the number of reports received by the RIVM in Tuesday's statistical update was resolved, the health institute said. It added that the data has still not been completely collated, and will continue to be added to upcoming figures "as soon as possible."

The three cities with the most new infections in the latest data were Amsterdam (3,181), Rotterdam (1,596), and The Hague (1,562).

A record 38.1 percent of people tested by the GGD were given a positive diagnosis during the seven day period ending on Monday morning. An average of 103,329 people were tested each day that period, which also set a record for the health service. Including over 125,000 tests completed on Monday, the GGD saw an 18 percent boost in testing compared to the previous week.