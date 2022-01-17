Scammers are targeting men through websites where sex workers can advertise their services. These sites contain at least 300 ads that scam customers using stolen images, KRO-NCRV program Pointer reported based on its own research.

The scammers lure victims through profiles using stolen images. Victims have to pay in advance for a meeting, which never happens.

The largest sex advertising sites, Kinky and Sexjobs, have about 9 thousand advertisements online. Over 1,200 contain text and telephone numbers copied from another profile. These suspicious profiles also regularly change numbers, according to Pointer.

The program found that over 300 advertisements used images stolen from porn and revenge port sites, the erotic service platform Onlyfans, or sex workers who work abroad.

According to Pointer, victims rarely report being defrauded to the police. They'll share their experiences on forums, but often feel too ashamed to go to the authorities.