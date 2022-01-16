The RIVM confirmed that 36,308 people tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus between Saturday and Sunday morning. That eclipsed the previous record set two days earlier by about 800.

The new total pushed the seven-day moving average up for the 19th consecutive day. The average ticked up 2 percent to 32,354, the ninth straight day the average broke the all-time record. According to raw data from the RIVM, the average was 27 percent higher compared to last Sunday.

An estimated 35.1 percent of people tested by the GGD from January 8-14 received a positive diagnosis for the coronavirus infection. An average of 95,221 tests were completed each day during that period, including a record-high 106,010 on Friday.

Amsterdam led all cities with 2,887 residents testing positive during the past day, pushing that city’s seven-day average to 2,788. The capital’s average was about 23 percent higher than a week ago. A similar increase was reported in Rotterdam, where the average reached 1,677 after another 1,824 Rotterdammers tested positive. Some 1,586 residents of The Hague tested positive, bringing that city’s average to 1,206, a 39 percent increase in a week.

Hospitals were treating 1,218 people with Covid-19, roughly the same as the previous day. The patient total remained 18 percent lower compared to a week earlier.

There were 312 patients in intensive care units, a net decrease of ten which brought the total down to its lowest point since November 7. That includes one patient in a German medical center. The other 906 patients were in regular care wards, a net increase of eight after accounting for new admissions, discharges, and deaths.

Dutch hospitals admitted 105 new Covid-19 patients since Saturday afternoon, 15 of whom were sent directly to intensive care units. The hospital system admitted an average of 126 patients with the coronavirus disease each of the past seven days, 12 percent less compared to the previous week.

Daily hospital admissions in the Netherlands fell to the lowest point since October 27.