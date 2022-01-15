A partly-sunny Saturday should lead to a warmer Sunday and Monday, according to meteorological institute KNMI. The upcoming week should be relatively calm.

Temperatures late on Friday could drop to as low as -2 degrees in parts of southern Limburg, which should have partly cloudy skies overnight. In the northern provinces, the low will not likely fall below 5 degrees Celsius. Fog is expected in Zeeland, Gelderland, and Overijssel.

The fog and clouds should clear up first in the south, and later towards the center and northern portion of the country. “It can remain cloudy all day, especially in the west and far northeast,” the KNMI stated. The high temperature should range from 4 to 6 degrees, with the wind out of the south growing stronger.

Early Sunday morning, the temperature will fall back toward freezing, with the wind shifting to out of the west. By midday, a high temperature of up to 9 degrees is likely, with some chance of localized precipitation.

A sunnier day is possible on Monday, which could bring temperatures of up to 10 degrees, with a low chance of rain. Daytime temperatures will taper off somewhat as the week progresses, with overnight periods unlikely to fall below 2 degrees.

The meteorological institute said there was a “fairly high chance” that Code Yellow advisories for dense fog will be issued for some overnight periods during the coming week. During the day, it’s more likely to be mostly cloudy, with the sun only making an occasional appearance.

The following week will bring a 30 percent chance of air temperatures colder than the 6 degree highs and 0 degree lows. Those in the south are especially likely to face colder weather from January 21.