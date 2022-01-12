An outage is affecting train traffic in the northern Netherlands. No trains are running north of Zwolle towards Friesland, Groningen, and Drenthe. NS hopes the outage will be fixed by 2:30 p.m. Travelers should take 2 hours of extra travel time into account, the Dutch rail company said.

ProRail halted train traffic due to a malfunction at the traffic control post, the rail manager said on Twitter. This control post manages train traffic in the Heerenveen and Assen regions and everything north of that, a ProRail spokesperson said to NOS.

"For safety reasons, train traffic has been shut down as long as the traffic control post systems are not up and running. Those are the eyes and ears of train traffic," the spokesperson said.

Multiple trains were in motion when the fault presented itself. These trains were halted immediately, ANP reports. ProRail is working hard to get things up and running again, including getting these trains back to stations.