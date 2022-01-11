Nearly 6.5 million adults in the Netherlands have now received a booster shot against Covid-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. That equals about 45.2 percent of all adult residents. A week ago, the counter stood at 4.6 million booster shots, or 32 percent.

Vaccine administrators gave a combined total of 1.9 million Covid-19 vaccine jabs last week, setting a new record for the Netherlands. About 1.86 million people received a booster shot against the disease. In addition, nearly 40,000 people received a shot as part of their original course of vaccination.

The RIVM was not yet able to provide demographics data about last week’s booster shots. The government wants all adults who are fully vaccinated and eligible to have the opportunity to receive a booster shot by the end of January. To achieve the target, the current injection rate must also be maintained in the coming weeks. According to the RIVM, about 950,000 booster appointments are planned for this week.

People who recently recovered from coronavirus or who received their last vaccine shot have to wait until three months pass before becoming eligible for a booster shot.

Last week, 13,602 people received their first-ever Covid-19 vaccine dose, up from just over 8,500 in each of the two previous weeks. Just over 25,000 people received their second dose of a vaccine, which is comparable to other recent weeks.