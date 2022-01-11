Another 29,107 people tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus between Monday and Tuesday morning, capping off a record-breaking week where over 200,000 people tested positive for the infection. The seven-day average rose by 5 percent to 28,847, based solely on raw data from the RIVM.

A combination of raw and corrected data put that figure at 28,791, a 77 percent increase in a week. During the last calendar week, the GGD health service branches tested an average of 84,223 people per day, an increase of about two-thirds compared to the previous week. Roughly 34.2 percent of them tested positive for the infection.

In the new data, more than three dozen cities reported over 200 infections, and 11 had more than 400 residents who tested positive. Amsterdam led all cities with 2,669 infected residents, slightly above its moving average of 2,607. The average there has gone up 115 percent in a week.

Rotterdam followed with 1,471 infections, pushing that city’s average up to 1,577. Another 995 residents of Utrecht also tested positive, bringing the average there to 810. The averages in both city’s rose by about 110 percent in a week.

There were 1,497 Covid-19 patients in hospitals on Tuesday afternoon, down two percent from the previous day after accounting for new admissions, discharges and deaths. The hospital total has fallen 12 percent in a week. A similar reduction would bring the figure down towards 1,315.

There were fewer than 400 patients in intensive care units for the first time since November 16. The ICUs were treating 395 patients with the coronavirus disease, nine of whom were being cared for in Germany. That was ten fewer than on Monday afternoon. The other 1,102 patients were in regular care wards, a net decrease of 28.

However, new patient admissions during the past 24 hours were at the highest level in a week. Dutch hospitals admitted 167 people with the disease since Monday afternoon, including 21 sent directly to an intensive care unit.

On average, hospitals admitted 143 patients each of the past seven days, down ten percent in a week. Intensive care units received an average of 16 patients per day, down from 22 the previous week.