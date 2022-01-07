Dutch meteorological institute KNMI issued a Code Yellow weather warning for most of the country on Friday, which is expected last through 10 a.m. on Saturday. Rain, hail, and sleet was expected overnight, with the temperature falling below freezing inland.

The weather warning was in effect everywhere except the Wadden Islands, Zeeland, and Zuid-Holland, where the temperature should hold just above freezing. In Noord-Holland, the warning was likely to be called off by 2 a.m.

Later in the morning, the sun will shine here and there, but the roads will still be slippery in some areas. After a cloudy, rainy afternoon, the KNMI said wet snow might fall in the northeast. The high temperature on Saturday should be around four degrees Celsius.

Precipitation on Sunday is expected, but not to the same extent as on Friday. The chance of sunshine will remain low, though temperatures could rise up to eight degrees.

It could even warm up to ten degrees by the middle of next week, with rain predicted for Tuesday, and more sun breaking through the clouds on Thursday. For the following week, the KNMI said that the maximum temperatures will be slightly above average, with about a 40 percent chance of rain daily.