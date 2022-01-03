The average number of daily coronavirus infections continued to climb on Monday, the sixth straight day the figure grew after having steadily fallen since the end of November. An average of 14,929 people tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus each of the past seven days, 23 percent more than the previous week.

A total of 14,623 people tested positive for the coronavirus between Sunday and Monday morning. About 11,500 tested positive a week ago, and 12,200 the week before that.

Some 732 people tested positive in The Hague, setting a new record for that city. That was well above its rapidly rising average of 454, which was 27 percent higher compared to a week ago. Amsterdam posted the most infections, 1,016, which brought its moving average up to 1,065, a 42 percent increase in a week. Another 654 Rotterdam residents tested positive, pushing that city's average up to 692. That was more than a third higher than last Monday.

At the same time, the number of patients hospitalized between Sunday and Monday afternoon was well below average. Dutch hospitals admitted 125 people with Covid-19, including 20 sent directly to intensive care. That was the lowest daily total since October 25. It brought the average number of new patients admitted daily down to 167, about 8 percent lower than a week ago.

There were 1,743 people with Covid-19 in hospitals on Monday afternoon. That rose by 4 percent in a day, the second straight increase. Still, the combined total was 13 percent lower compared to last Monday. A similar decrease would bring the total down to 1,516.

The current total included 488 people in intensive care units, an increase of 13 after accounting for new admissions, discharges, and deaths. Thirteen of the ICU patients were in German hospitals. The other 1,255 patients were being treated in regular care wards, a net increase of 55.