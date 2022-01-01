New Year's Day in the Netherlands will be dry with sunny periods and exceptionally warm for the time of year. Maximums will range between 12 degrees Celsius in the north and 15 degrees in the south, according to the meteorological institute KNMI.

The south to southwest wind will be moderate and quite strong along the coast. Later in the evening, cloud cover will increase in the west and north, and there may be some rain.

The cloudiness will increase overnight from the west, and it will rain from time to time. Minimum temperatures will drop to about 11 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with occasional rain. Maximums will range between 10 degrees in the north and 13 in the south.

These exceptionally mild temperatures are expected to continue until Tuesday, after which maximums will drop to more normal levels. The week will be cloudy with occasional rain.