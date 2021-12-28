The RIVM reported a total of 9,213 new coronavirus infections between Monday and Tuesday morning. Although the figure was the lowest since November 3, it was about 3,000 below average due to an IT error. The seven-day moving average fell for the 23rd straight day as a result, reaching 12,097. That was 11 percent lower compared to a week ago.

Amsterdam (604) had the most new infections in the incomplete data, followed by Rotterdam (358) and Utrecht (330). The totals in Amsterdam and Rotterdam were about 150 below average, while Utrecht's figure was above the city's average by about 16 percent.

A week's worth of data from the RIVM made it clear that infections were rising quickly among people in their twenties. About 15,500 infections were reported in that age group, an increase of almost 25 percent. Those in their twenties accounted for about 18 percent of all infections last week.

With schools closed, the number of infections diagnosed in people aged 10 - 19 fell by a fifth to just under 11,000. Children under the age of 10 accounted for 9,000 infections, a decrease of almost a third. The entire over-70 population accounted for under 4,600 infections.

There were 2,006 people being treated for Covid-19 in hospitals, a net decrease of eight after accounting for new patient admissions, discharges and deaths. It was the first decrease reported in three days. The total was about 15 percent lower compared to a week ago. A similar decrease would bring the total down towards 1,700.

The current tally includes 535 patients in intensive care units, 14 of whom were in German hospitals, reflecting a net decrease of 15. The other 1,471 patients were in regular care wards in the Netherlands, a net increase of seven.

Dutch hospitals admitted 239 patients with the coronavirus disease between Monday and Tuesday afternoon. That includes 32 sent directly to intensive care units. An average of 183 patients were admitted each of the past seven days, including 26 ICU patients..