Several dozen new laws, rules changes, and regulations will take effect in the Netherlands on January 1, 2022. Every year, NL Times compiles a roundup of these changes once the government confirms they will be implemented.

This year's list includes the 2 euro per day tax free allowance to compensate for work-from-home costs, income tax changes, Long Covid healthcare cost coverage, a reduction in mortgage interest tax deductions, corporate income tax reductions, and changes to the Civic Integration Act which affect all new immigrants.

The following is a list of 61 changes divided into the categories of Work & Income, Care & Health, Families & Relatives, Housing & Living, Business, and Government & Security.

Work & Income

The minimum wage will increase by just under 1.5 percent. The rate of increase can vary based on age, number of hours considered “full time”, and whether someone is paid per hour, day, week or month.

Employers can provide a tax-free reimbursement of 2 euros per day to employees wholly or partially working from home.

The official pension age for AOW will increase by three months to 66 years and 7 months. It is expected to rise to 67 years by 2024.

Eleven different benefits payouts, including the AOW pension, will be adjusted in line with the minimum wage increase.

Workers who are laid off will generally be entitled to a maximum of 86,000 euros in transition payment, up from 84,000 euros. Those earning a gross above that amount will be entitled to a full year of salary, depending on the amount of years the person worked for the firm.

The tax credit for workers will rise by a maximum of 212 euros for anyone earning between 36,649 and 109,345 euros.

The general tax credit will increase by roughly 1.5 percent for many earning a maximum of 69,398 euros annually.

The basic income tax rate will be reduced from 37.10 percent to 37.07 percent for those earning up to 69,398 euros annually.

Tax deductions for mortgage interest, personal situations like alimony and healthcare, and other costs will be capped at a maximum of 40 percent, down from 43 percent.

The self-employed workers tax deduction will fall from 6,670 euros to 6,310 euros. It will be reduced annually until it reached 3,240 euros in the year 2036.

The Box 3 assets tax will allow for a tax free allowance of 50,650 euros, or a maximum of 101,300 euros for those with a tax partner.

The IACK tax deduction for families with dependents will be reduced by up to 281 euros to a maximum of 2,534 euros.

Families with at least one dependent, and where one adult partner lives abroad, may no longer qualify for the IACK tax deduction.

Workers will be able to build up rights more quickly to participate in works councils at their employer. Voting rights will be allowed after three months on the job, and someone can stand for elections after six months. Temporary workers will be allowed to vote and stand for election after 18 months.

Care and Health

The basic health insurance package will include two weeks of hotel or holiday home stay for patients requiring CAR-T cell therapy, but who do not live near an appropriate medical center.

The basic health insurance package will reimburse home electricity costs for operating a mechanical respirator.

Long Covid sufferers will be able to claim the costs of a speech therapist, 50 fysio therapy treatments, 10 hours of occupational therapy, and up to 7 hours with a dietician from their basic health insurance provider.

Some personal contributions for different healthcare treatments changed, but the maximum contribution per treatment remains 250 euros.

The healthcare deductible remains 385 euros, though people can elect to increase the deductible to reduce their insurance cost.

The ban on smoking in the workplace will be expanded to include every business sectors. This previously included the hospitality sector, publicly accessible buildings, and semi-public facilities, like train stations and hospitals.

All cigarette vending machines will be banned from January 1. This will also make it nearly impossible for hospitality businesses to sell tobacco products.

Municipalities will be allowed to require home purchasers to live in their homes, and not rent them out as investment properties. The law allows cities to enact limits based on different attributions like official home value, and neighborhood.

Families and relatives

Childcare benefits will be increased. Parents can receive subsidy for a maximum of 230 hours per month, based on a per hour rate of 8.50 euros for daycare, 7.31 euros for after school care, or 6.52 euros for a guest parent. The amount of subsidy depends on household income and number of children.

The child budget benefit will increase by 70 euros per child from the second child.

Child support payments for separated parents will increase by 1.9 percent.

Alimony payments for separated partners will increase by 1.9 percent.

Stillborn children may be filed in the official registry on the condition that the family was going to live in the Netherlands at the time of registration.

Housing and living

The upper limit for social housing rent will rise to 763.47 euros per month.

The mortgage interest tax deduction will fall from 43 to 40 percent, depending on household income.

The National Mortgage Guarantee (NHG) will rise to a maximum of 355,000 euros, or 376,300 euros with energy-saving investments in the home.

Elevators in new residential buildings will be required to provide more protection in the event of a fire.

Rules restricting the provision of housing rental benefits will be relaxed so that parents who are residents, but living with a child who has not yet received a residence permit, will be eligible.

The housing transfer tax will be waived for first-time buyers under the age of 35.

Home buyers aged 35 and up who will reside at the property will pay a transfer tax of 2 percent.

People receiving a home their main residence out of unexpected circumstances, such as in a divorce or as the result of a partner’s death, may be exempt from transfer tax, or may pay the lower 2 percent rate.

The housing transfer tax rate will be 8 percent for those who do not qualify for an exemption, or the lower 2 percent rate.

Purchases of homes under certain conditions from housing corporations and some developers (VoV-woningen) may be exempt from transfer tax to make them more available for low- and middle-income households.

Municipalities will be required to register everyone without a home address. The municipality must provide a suitable mailing address if the person registering cannot provide a postal address.

The energy tax will be temporarily be reduced by three points in 2022.

The energy tax credit will temporarily rise by 265 euros just in 2022.

The electricity rate used to calculate energy tax in the first bracket will be temporarily reduced by 0.05436 euros per kWh, excluding VAT. The energy tax rate in the second bracket will temporarily fall by 0.859 cents. The rate in the third bracket will be temporarily reduced by 0.201 cents. These reductions expire on January 1, 2023.

Business

The residential addresses of entrepreneurs and company directors will be hidden from the Chamber of Commerce Trade Register, and will only be visible by tax authorities, attorneys, and debt collectors.

Women must make up at least one-third of management board members and supervisory board members at large limited liability companies (BV), and public companies (NV).

The lower corporate income tax bracket will apply to companies earnings of up to 395,000 euros, an increase from 245,000 euros. The first tax bracket remains 15 percent. Earnings over the lower limit will be taxed at 25.8 percent, up from 25 percent.

The Environmental Investment Allowance (MIA), which encourages companies to invest in innovative environmentally friendly assets, will increase significantly. A percentage of the cost of qualifying investments will be deductible from income tax and corporate income tax. There are three tax rates depending on the investment. The rates will rise from 13.5%, 27%, and 36% to 27percent, 36 percent, and 45 percent.

Fishing companies will be required to recover at least 23 percent of fishing gear waste to cut down on plastic litter.

Companies will be allowed to use prepaid dividend tax overages and prepaid gambling games tax overages against corporate income tax owed.

Multinational companies will be able to offset 100% of the first million euros in losses against their profits, and 50 percent of losses above that amount.

Multinational companies will be restricted in the amount of time in which they can carryover and apply losses.

Companies will be allowed to deduct 20 percent of payable interest against profits, down from 30 percent.

Multinational companies will face limitations in how they can deduct payments made in one country from pre-tax profits in another.

Government and Security