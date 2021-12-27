Four more birth years can now schedule their Covid-19 booster shots online via the website for the GGD. The announcements opened the door for most people aged 42 and older to schedule their booster jabs.

Since 4 p.m. on Sunday, people born in 1976 and 1977 have been able to book their appointments online. On Monday, Health Minister Hugo de Jonge announced that people born in 1978 and 1979 could book their appointment starting at 11 a.m.

Additionally, a source with knowledge of the scheduling system also told NL Times that people born in 1980 and 1981 may also be able to book their appointment by the end of Monday.

Anyone can get a booster shot three months after their last Covid-19 vaccination or recovery. Initially, the waiting period was six months, but it was shortened to three due to concerns about the Omicron variant.

Everyone in the Netherlands from the age of 12 can schedule their initial round of Covid-19 vaccine shots, as can many younger patients with certain health conditions. Initial vaccinations for children without a health condition from the age of 5 up to 12 is expected to be possible starting in January.

