The average number of daily coronavirus infections fell for the 22nd consecutive time on Monday. A total of 11,495 people tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus since Sunday morning. That brought the seven-day moving average down slightly to 12,130, according to raw data from the RIVM.

The average was 14 percent lower compared to a week earlier. A combination of raw and corrected put that figure at 12,095.

On Christmas Day, an astonishing 31.9 percent of those tested by the GGD were diagnosed with the infection. During the seven-day period ending on December 25, the GGD diagnosed positive infections in 22.5 percent of those tested. About 51,700 people were tested every day during that period.

Amsterdam led all cities with 628 new infections, followed by Rotterdam (496), and The Hague (365). Amsterdam's daily average stood at 748, about 22 percent higher in a week. Rotterdam's average was slightly higher at 512, while The Hague's mean has dropped 18 percent to 359.

The number of patients hospitalized with Covid-19 rose slightly for the second day straight. There were 2,014 patients with the disease in hospital care on Monday afternoon, 12 more than on Sunday. The patient tally was still 17 percent lower compared to a week ago. A similar decrease would bring the figure below 1,675.

The patient total included 550 people in intensive care, a decrease of 10 after accounting for new admissions, discharges, and deaths. Seventeen of them were being treated in German hospitals, a decrease of two. The other 1,464 patients were in Dutch regular care wards, a net increase of 22.

Dutch hospitals admitted 154 patients with the disease in the past 24 hours, including 28 sent directly to intensive care. On average, 182 patients were admitted each of the past seven days, a figure which fell 20 percent in a week.