People born in 1974 and 1975 can make an online appointment for a Covid-19 booster shot in the Netherlands since 11 a.m. on Sunday, Health Minister Hugo de Jonge tweeted.

Up until this week around 16.4 percent of the adult population in the Netherlands has had their booster vaccine and at least 89 percent has been fully vaccinated.

The Cabinet aims to offer all adults in the Nethelands a booster shot by the end of January.