Hospitals in the Netherlands admitted 144 new Covid-19 patients between Saturday and Sunday afternoon. That was the lowest number of admissions reported by the LCPS on a given day since November 1.

The figure was well below the seven-day average of 185 daily admissions. That average has consistently fallen since the start of the month. On Sunday, it was 21 percent lower compared to last weekend.

There were 560 Covid-19 patients being treated in intensive care units on Sunday, including 19 in German hospitals. The Dutch ICU system took on 23 new Covid-19 patients in the past 24 hours, while 16 people either died, or were transferred or discharged from acute care. The net increase was seven.

The regular care wards in the Netherlands were treating 1,442 others. That figure reflected a net decrease of two, after accounting for 121 new patient admissions, but also discharges and deaths.

Overall, the Covid-19 hospital total rose by a net total of five, marking the first increase in six days. The total of 2,002 patients was still 15 percent lower than a week ago.

A total of 11,962 people tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus between Saturday and Sunday morning, according to the RIVM. That brought the seven-day moving average down for the 21st consecutive day. The average, based on raw data, was 12,234, about 15 percent lower than a week ago.

Amsterdam led all municipalities with 886 residents who tested positive in the new data. That was the highest figure from the capital since December 3. It brought the city’s average up to 736, roughly 23 percent greater than last weekend.

Since December 21, an estimated 60 percent of infections in Amsterdam were caused by the Omicron variant. The highly-contagious variant was expected to become dominant in the whole country by the end of next week.

Rotterdam also had 648 new infections, the most there in ten days. The city's moving average of 507 remained flat this week, while in The Hague, the average fell 15 percent to 368. Some 323 residents tested positive there since Saturday.