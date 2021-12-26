A 52-year-old man from Oosterhout was stabbed to death in his apartment early on December 25. A witness reported seeing a car speed off around the time of the attack.

Police received word that someone had been seriously injured in a stabbing incident on the Stuifduin around 1 a.m. on Saturday. Emergency paramedics provided first-aid care, but the victim succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Police arrested a 33-year-old man from Eindhoven and a 34-year-old man from Rotterdam in connection with the crime an hour later in an apartment in Eindhoven. The suspects and the victim knew each other. The two men are still in custody.