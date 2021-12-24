Starting Friday, anyone considered a close contact of someone infected with coronavirus must be quarantined, even if they have been vaccinated against Covid-19, have received a vaccine booster shot, or previously experienced a coronavirus infection. The RIVM confirmed that the rules were tightened, after reporting by NOS. The reason for the new rules is the arrival of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, which appears to be more contagious.

The advice is now that all housemates and close contacts must self-isolate for ten days. A close contact is defined as someone who has been closer than 1.5 meters to an infected person for a period of over 15 minutes. The quarantine can still be ended early on day five by testing negative for the coronavirus with the GGD health service.

These rules also apply to babies and toddlers up to the age of four. They were not previously covered by the quarantine guideline.

Booster vaccine shots are expected to provide better protection against the Omicron variant. However, the new guideline also applies to people who have already received a booster shot, a spokesperson for the RIVM said on Friday. He did not know if this will change in the future.

The RIVM adjusted the guideline after receiving new advice from the Outbreak Management Team (OMT). The new rules also state that housemates and close contacts are not allowed to join large groups for ten days after their last contact with an infected person, and that they must take steps to avoid people who would be in danger if they developed Covid-19 symptoms.

Until now, only unvaccinated close contacts and all housemates of people with a coronavirus infection had to be quarantined. Other contacts, who have only been in contact with a coronavirus patient for a short time, do not need to be quarantined.