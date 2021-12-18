Fog and haze that occurred overnight should dissipate as the morning continues, though fog was still possible in the east. The low temperature of 7 degrees Celsius during the early morning hours of Saturday was expected to rise up to 9 degrees by midday. The clouds were likely to remain on an otherwise dry day, meteorological agency KNMI predicted.

The northerly wind was predicted to be weak or moderate, but with stronger winds at the northern coastal area. The wind is not likely to increase substantially over the course of next week.

The mild weekend weather was expected to bring a bit more sun at the start of the week, though overnight temperatures could fall to -3 degrees by early Tuesday morning. Light frost was likely, with a 60-90 percent chance a Code Yellow weather warning will be issued regionally for dense fog, the KNMI said. Below-freezing temperatures are likely early on Wednesday and Thursday, with high temperatures ranging from 1 degree to 8 degrees across the country. Thursday has a high chance of winter precipitation, the KNMI stated.

From Christmas Eve to New Year's Eve, there is a 60 percent chance of variable weather including rain, wet snow, sleet, or possibly snow. "The uncertainty of the temperature forecast is great, with a slight preference of (relatively) cold weather."