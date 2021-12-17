Police arrested a protestor outside of the Rotterdam home of Health Minister Hugo de Jonge. The 27-year-old Amsterdammer is a well-known demonstrator against the Dutch coronavirus policy, newspaper AD reported.

The arrest happened on Thursday evening. He first attended a protest in Vlaardingen, before riding his OV-fiets rental bicycle over to De Jonge's home. The newspaper reported that the man live-streamed himself ringing the bell at De Jonge's front door repeatedly, saying he wanted to speak to the health minister "to get a story."

His demands went unfulfilled, with the residents of the home using the intercom to tell the man that a conversation with the minister was not possible.

Police arrived moments later and ordered the man to leave. He replied that he "has a long list of names whose doorsteps I still can visit." Instead of leaving the area, police said he continued to roam De Jonge's neighborhood. He was taken into custody for not vacating the scene, and police released him overnight, AD reported.

It is still being investigated if the man's actions are punishable by a fine or another penalty.

Police arrived on De Jonge's doorstep twice on Wednesday evening to investigate separate unknown packages. The first turned out to two Christmas cards. The second was investigated by firefighters who determined the package was safe.