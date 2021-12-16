Data from the RIVM showed that 16,439 people were given a positive diagnosis for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus between Wednesday and Thursday morning. It was the first time since December 5 that the daily total was above the moving average.

The seven-day moving average was at 15,536, according to raw data from the agency. Still, that figure has gone down about 25 percent in a week. In fact, the average has fallen for 11 consecutive days. A combination of raw and corrected data put the figure at 15,503, the lowest it has been since November 15.

The GGD carried out an average of 61,100 tests per day for the period from December 8 - 14. During that time, 23.7 percent of people tested by the health services received a positive diagnosis.

The three cities with the most new infections were Rotterdam (665), Amsterdam (500), and The Hague (476). Rotterdam's figure was about 15 percent above average, while the tally in The Hague was 5 percent above the mean. Amsterdam's total was 15 percent below average.

Hospitals were treating 2,568 people with Covid-19, down 3 percent from the previous day. The hospitalized total has gone down by about 10 percent in a week. A similar drop would bring the figure down to 2,318.

The current total includes 645 patients in intensive care units, one fewer than on Thursday after accounting for new admissions, discharges and deaths. Patient coordinator LCPS said 22 of them were being treated in German hospitals, an increase of two. The other 1,923 people were being treated in regular care wards, down 73 for the day.

Hospitals in the Netherlands admitted 239 people with Covid-19 between Wednesday and Thursday afternoon. That includes 34 people sent directly to an ICU. Dutch hospitals admitted an average of 275 people with the coronavirus disease each of the past seven days.