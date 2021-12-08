In the Netherlands, an estimated 36 percent of the population is in favor of mandatory vaccination against Covid-19. About 43 percent of people are against it, concluded I&O Research in a study commissioned by NOS.

There was a great deal of division among those who are fully vaccinated. Roughly 41 percent of them agree with a mandate, but also 36 percent are against it.

The statement posed in a survey was, "Those who have not yet been vaccinated should be obliged to be vaccinated." Some 60 percent of young people disagreed with the statement, and 58 percent of the over-65 population agreed.

When broken down by political preference, 55 percent of CDA voters were in favor of compulsory vaccination. That makes the party the only one to support a vaccine order.

The survey took place from December 3 to 6. A total of 2,053 adult residents of the country made up the representative sample.