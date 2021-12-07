It did not last very long, but in various places in the Netherlands, the rain turned to wet snow overnight. Social media flooded with photos of snow in the center, south, and east of the country.

A precipitation zone moved across the country from west to east, according to Weeronline. It started out as rain, but around 10:00 p.m., the rain turned into snow in many places.

Meteorological institute KNMI issued a code yellow warning for slippery roads caused by the snow in the east of the country. The warning applies to Drenthe, Overijssel, and Gelderland until mid-morning.

The rest of the day will be a mix of sunshine and a few showers moving from the sea overland. The northern parts of the country may see some hail or snow. Maximums will climb to around 5 degrees.

