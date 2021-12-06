The RIVM recorded another 21,053 positive coronavirus tests between Sunday and Monday morning. Even though over 20,000 more people tested positive for the SARS-Cov-2 coronavirus for the 20th time in 21 days, acute care leader Ernst Kuipers said on Monday he believes the peak number of daily Covid hospitalizations has been reached.

The new infections brought the seven-day moving average down slightly for the first time in five days. The average, based on raw data alone, stood at 21,781. That was two percent lower compared to a week ago. A combination of raw and corrected data put the figure at 21,735.

Roughly 20.7 percent of those tested by the GGD between November 28 and December 4 were given a positive diagnosis for the infection. That figure ticked up slightly with 26.5 percent of people having tested positive on Saturday just after the government asked that people use a self-test at the first sign of symptoms. They are then to call the GGD for an appointment when the test positive. About 92,800 were tested each of the seven days during that period, down from a peak of 96,800.

The three cities with the most new infections were Amsterdam (649), The Hague (568), and Rotterdam (562). The Hague was slightly above average, while the two larger cities were between 17 and 20 percent below average.

Meanwhile, the average number of daily Covid-19 hospitalizations has fallen for four consecutive days. A total of 262 people were admitted between Sunday and Monday afternoon, including 51 sent directly to intensive care units.

"I think this was the peak in terms of influx, yes," said Ernst Kuipers, the chair of the National Acute Care Network (LNAZ) during a brief press conference. About 280 people were admitted each of the past four days, with the seven day average having fallen six percent in a week to 326. The seven-day average hit a peak on Thursday of 360, including 48 sent directly to an ICU.

Despite the decline, the number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care rose to a new peak of 611, the highest it has been since May 20. It rose by 13 after accounting for new admissions, discharges, and deaths. The other 2,143 people were being treated in regular care wards, a net increase of 49. The combined total rose by two percent in a day to 2,754, which was still slightly lower than a week earlier.

Kuipers said he was not certain that the peak admitted total was on a clear decline just yet. "This just takes some time and will go faster in regular care than in intensive care. The occupation in the ICU could increase in the coming days," he stated.