The RIVM identified 23,153 new coronavirus infections between Saturday and Sunday morning, which means that the new daily figures are well above the weekly average for the second day in a row. On average, 21,807 infections were detected per day in the last seven days, including a combination of raw and corrected data.

Based solely on raw data, the seven-day average stood at 21,853 after four consecutive increases of one percent or less. The average was still three percent lower than it was a week ago, with little knowledge of how the newly-discovered Omicron variant will affect the statistics moving forward. The variant has been in the Netherlands at least since November 19, the RIVM said earlier in the week.

It is the 19th time in 20 days that there are more than 20,000 confirmed infections. The only day that the number remained below that limit was due to an IT malfunction. The number of positive tests on Saturday were revised down from 22,723 to 22,692.

During that 20-day stretch, it was rare for the number of positive infections to exceed 23,000. That previously happened on November 18 (23,596), November 22 (23,019) and November 24 (23,723). The number of coronavirus cases was also high last Thursday (23,091), but that number included data missing from the previous day to the IT issue.

The most recent data showed that 837 positive coronavirus tests were recorded among the residents of Rotterdam, according to raw data estimates. Amsterdam followed with 697 positive test results, followed by The Hague (586), Utrecht (536) and Tilburg (347). Despite coronavirus figures having stabilized nationally in the past ten days, the seven-day averages in Rotterdam, The Hague, Tilburg and Eindhoven have all been rising marginally. Amsterdam’s total was the only city in the group which posted a below-average total.

The number of Covid-19 patients in Dutch hospitals increased slightly after two consecutive days of decreasing figures. A total of 2,692 people with Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, were in Dutch hospitals on Sunday, compared to 2,670 on Saturday.

The number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care units increased slightly, from 597 on Saturday to 598 on Sunday, according to figures from the National Coordination Center for Patients Spreading (LCPS). That includes discharges, deaths, and a total of 33 new Covid-19 patients who were admitted to the ICUs during the preceding 24 hours. Furthermore, there are 416 ICU spaces occupied by patients who have something other than the coronavirus disease.

Additionally, there are now 2,094 corona patients in regular care wards wards, 21 more than on Saturday. Those departments took on 225 new patients due to Covid-19 since Saturday afternoon.

The combined hospitalized total of 2,692 was only about two percent higher than a week ago. A similar increase would put the patient tally at 2,750.

A total of 2,320 patients with Covid-19 were admitted during the past seven days. That figure has fallen by four percent compared to the previous week-long period. Some 293 of them were sent directly to an ICU, down from 324 a week earlier.