Partly due to the coronavirus, many more people died in November than usual. Statistics Netherlands counted about 3,500 more deaths than expected. The statisticians can only determine the cause of these deaths later. They do know that Covid-19 primarily caused increased deaths during previous coronavirus waves.

In November, Statistics Netherlands recorded excess mortality every week. That means that many more people died than is normal for the time of year. The researchers estimated this based on death rates from previous years and demographic trends. There were particularly many deaths among people aged 65 and older.

The death rate was highest last week, the last one in November. An estimated 4,100 people died, 1,100 more than expected.

All the provinces saw more deaths than usual in the past month. Relatively speaking, excess mortality was highest in Limburg. Over 50 percent more people than usual died there. Zeeland, Noord-Brabant, and Gelderland also saw high increases in mortality rates. Excess mortality was lowest in Friesland.