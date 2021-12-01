More than half a million people tested positive for the coronavirus in November. The National Institute for Public Health and the (RIVM) reported 511,300 new cases in the thirty days. That's a new monthly record. The previous record was broken on November 20 and went higher and higher in the following week.

On average, there were 17,043 positive tests per day in November. On November 24, the RIVM reported 23,735 new infections - the highest number of positive tests in one day since the start of the epidemic.

The public health institute registered more positive tests in the 30 days of November than in the 153 days of June, July, August, September, and October combined.

The old monthly record was from December last year, the peak of the second wave. In 31 days, there were 273,443 confirmed infections. In October last year, there were 229,559 new cases, and in April this year 223,732.