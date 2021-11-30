A person died in a stabbing incident in a home on Weteringkade in The Hague during the early hours of Tuesday morning. A second person was taken to hospital with stab wounds, the police said on Twitter.

The police responded to the home around midnight after receiving a report of the stabbing. Multiple ambulances were also deployed to the scene.

Police officers found the two stabbed persons inside the home and provided first aid. Paramedics took over when they arrived, but they could not save one of the victims.

Precisely what happened is not yet clear. The police are investigating.