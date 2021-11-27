Another 22,089 positive coronavirus tests were registered in the Netherlands between Friday and Saturday morning, according to the daily raw data update from the RIVM. That lifted the seven-day moving average to 22,332, about 130 below the record set four days earlier.

The moving average was about 12 percent higher compared to a week ago. That rate of increase has declined since Sunday, after weeks where it ranged between 30 and 60 percent. The slowing growth rate suggests the possibility that a peak average number of infections will be reached in the coming days.

However, there are new concerns about the Omicron coronavirus variant, which was also discovered this week in Belgium, and has some virologists speculating it is already in the Netherlands. The new mutation of the virus has been attributed to a sharp rise in infections in several countries in Southern Africa.

Two planes arriving from South Africa landed on Friday shortly after the Netherlands implemented a ban on passenger aircraft from the region. The 600 passengers on board were quarantined, with ten percent testing positive for the coronavirus infection.

Still, the percentage of people testing positive for the coronavirus infection dipped slightly. About 21.8 percent of those tested by the GGD from November 19 - 25 were diagnosed with the infection. That figure had peaked at a record 22.5 percent a short time earlier. A record average of 93,800 people were tested each of the seven days during that period.

Intensive care units in the Netherlands were treating 555 people with Covid-19 on Saturday afternoon, the most since May 26. It reflected an increase of 27 in a day, after taking new admissions, discharges, and deaths into account. To combat the possibility of reaching a Code Black scenario in the intensive care system, where patients in need can be rejected in favor of treating other patients, a great deal of scheduled care has been cancelled. Additionally, military personnel have been asked to assist where needed.

There were 2,069 other Covid-19 patients in regular care, a net decrease of one. That put the combined patient total at 2,624. The total was 18 percent higher compared to a week ago. A similar increase would put the figure at 3,110.

Hospitals admitted 405 people with the coronavirus disease in the past 24 hours, a relatively high figure that includes 51 people sent directly to an ICU. The hospitals have taken on 2,436 patients with Covid-19 in the past week, including 313 sent to intensive care. Both figures are about 20 percent higher than a week ago.