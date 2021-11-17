The Netherlands broke its own coronavirus record for the third day straight with 20,829 new infections registered by the RIVM between Tuesday and Wednesday morning. That pushed the seven-day moving average up to a new record for the seventh consecutive day.

The average, based on raw data, rose by 7 percent in a day to 16,994. The moving average was 48 percent higher compared to last Wednesday. A combination of raw and corrected data put the figure at 16,953 having increased every day for about seven weeks.

Just over 93,000 people arrived at the GGD on Tuesday for a coronavirus test, besting a record set in March by about two thousand. The organization over seeing the municipal health services said that they were at capacity, but also wanted to increase the maximum number of daily tests to 121,000.

The three cities reporting the most new infections among their residents were Rotterdam (969), Amsterdam (779), and The Hague (614). Rotterdam's figure was the highest to date, which pushed the city's average to 532. The capital registered a figure well above its mean of 682. The Hague also set a daily record, which moved its average to 421.

There were 2,077 people being treated for Covid-19 in Dutch hospitals, a slight increase of six since Tuesday afternoon. That was 26 percent higher compared to a week ago. A similar increase would put the figure at 2,622.

The total on Wednesday included 402 patients in intensive care, a net increase of 17 after accounting for new admissions, discharges, and deaths. The ICU total was last above four hundred on June 2. The other 1,675 people were being treated in regular care wards, a net decrease of 11. Hospitals admitted 301 patients with the disease in the past 24 hours, including 36 sent to intensive care.

A total of 1,820 people with Covid-19 were admitted during the past seven days, up 29 percent compared to the previous period. That includes 234 people sent directly to an ICU, a 27 percent increase.