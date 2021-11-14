Over 12,000 coronavirus infections were reported on Sunday for only the 10th time since the start of the pandemic. It remained unclear what impact an IT failure at the GGD health service on Saturday had on the data presented by the RIVM on Sunday.

The total number of infections reported was 12,052, the second highest ever disclosed on a Sunday, a day which often has lower figures compared to midweek for a variety of reasons ranging from test processing capacity to people’s willingness to get tested on the weekends. Despite that, the figure was the eighth-highest daily total since the start of the pandemic.

While the RIVM said the GGD’s IT issues were resolved on Saturday it also stated it could need several days for the data to be completely current. Several data points suggested the data remained artificially low, such as 245 infections in Rotterdam, where the moving average was 429 on Saturday. There were just 27 infections found in Almere, where the average had been 139.

Even with the technical malfunction, the new data pushed the seven-day moving average up one percent to a new record of 13,503, the fourth consecutive record breaking day. That figure is based on raw data alone. A combination of raw and corrected data put the average at 13,465 after rising for 45 straight days.

The three cities with the most new infections in Sunday’s data were Amsterdam (503), Utrecht (265), and Rotterdam (245). Amsterdam’s figure was slightly below average, while Utrecht’s total was 11 percent above average.

Covid hospitalizations up 20 percent this week

Hospitals in the Netherlands admitted 1,604 people with Covid-19 during the seven-day period ending on Sunday afternoon, according to the LCPS. That was almost 20 percent higher compared to the week earlier, when 1,341 people were admitted.

On their own, intensive care admissions were up 19 percent. Of those admitted into hospital care, 212 were sent directly to an ICU, versus 178 the week before.

The number of people being treated for Covid-19 in Dutch hospitals on Sunday afternoon was 4 percent higher than on Saturday. There were 1,863 people with the disease in treatment, a net increase of 73 after accounting for new admissions, discharges and deaths.

The combined total of 1,863 rose by 25 percent since last Sunday to a new 25-week high. Another 25 percent increase would put the total at 2,332.

Some 377 of them were in intensive care, a net increase of 12 that took the total to its highest point since June 4. The other 1,486 people were in regular care, a net increase of 61.

A total of 218 people with Covid-19 were admitted between Saturday and Sunday afternoon, including 32 sent directly to intensive care. On average, 229 people were admitted each of the past seven days, with 30 sent to an ICU.