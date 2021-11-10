The Netherlands recorded its third-highest number of coronavirus infections diagnosed in a single day on Wednesday as the country heads into its seventh week of steadily increasing infection totals. The RIVM, the country's public health agency, said that 12,713 people tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus between Tuesday and Wednesday morning, the most since the daily record of 13,066 was set on December 20.

That pushed the seven-day moving average up five percent in a day to 11,508, according to raw data from the RIVM. The average was 44 percent higher than last Wednesday, clearly demonstrating that the growth rate was not receding as the RIVM said eight days ago.

In fact, the moving average was nearly seven-times the total reported on September 30. If over 12,230 new infections are disclosed on Thursday, the average will surpass the record set on December 22. A combination of raw and corrected data pegged the average at 11,470.

New restrictions being considered

The growing number of infections has prompted new discussions about the country's coronavirus policy between members of the Outbreak Management Team, who will present a report to Cabinet ministers on Thursday. The Cabinet will then meet with the OMT, and on Friday will decide if new measures are needed.

It is expected that the the coronavirus access pass system will be expanded to include more sectors, such as zoos and amusement parks, and potentially higher education and private office buildings. Other restrictions, like earlier closing times at bars and restaurants, were also under consideration, another possible blow to some of the hardest hit businesses in the country.

The three cities with the most new infections were Rotterdam (547), Amsterdam (506) and The Hague (306). Rotterdam's total was extremely high compared to its moving average of 356, as was Amsterdam's (416). The mean in The Hague stood at 293.

Covid hospitalizations rising

Hospital admissions due to Covid-19 continued to rise, with an average of 201 patient admissions each of the past seven days. That figure is 16 percent higher compared to a week ago. It includes 26 daily ICU admissions, about a third higher compared to the previous seven day period.

Even with 203 patient admissions in the past 24 hours, the number of Covid-19 patients in care remained at 1,647. That includes 327 people in an ICU, a net increase of eight after accounting for discharges and deaths. The regular care wards were treating 1,320 others, a net decrease of eight.

The combined total of 1,647 remained 26 percent higher compared to last Wednesday. A similar increase would put the figure at 2,074.

The RIVM has registered 2,236,744 positive coronavirus tests since the start of the pandemic.