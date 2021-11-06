Some 12,024 people tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infection between Friday and Saturday morning, according to raw data from the RIVM. It was just the fifth time since wide scale testing began in June 2020 that over 12,000 people tested positive in a day.

The uncorrected record was set on December 20, when 13,066 people were diagnosed with the infection. Based on corrected data, the record is 12,997. Between 12,250 and 12,850 people tested positive the three days prior.

The new data from Saturday caused the seven-day moving average for the 34th consecutive day. That average jumped six percent to 9,452, the highest it has been since July 21. It suggested that the growth in infections might not be slowing down just yet, as data from earlier in the week showed. The moving average has gone up by 38 percent in a week.

The three cities with the most new infections were Amsterdam (402), Rotterdam, (329), and The Hague (273). The three cities all have moving averages that jumped by over 30 percent in a week to 352 in the capital, 265 in Rotterdam, and 228 in The Hague. The number of new infections in Tilburg continued to spike upwards, with 188 where the average was 107.

Nearly 1,400 Covid-19 patients today

Hospitals in the Netherlands were treating 1,399 people with Covid-19 on Saturday afternoon, the most since late May. The total rose by 39 in a day after accounting for new admissions, discharges, and deaths. It has shown an increase 28 out of the previous 29 days.

The hospital total on Saturday stood 34 percent higher compared to a week ago. A similar increase would put the total at 1,885.

The new total of active patients includes 1,111 people in regular care wards, a net increase of 47. The other 288 patients were in an intensive care unit, a net increase of two. The ICU figure has shown a consistent rise for a month, with 11 straight increases through Saturday.

Hospitals admitted 220 people with the coronavirus disease during the previous 24 hours, including 26 patients sent directly to an intensive care unit. That pushed the seven-day moving average up to 186, including 25 sent daily to an ICU.

The past seven days, hospitals admitted 1,304 people with Covid-19, compared to 962 the previous weeklong period. Intensive care admissions have gone up from 124 to 166.

Since the start of the pandemic, 2,189,661 positive coronavirus tests were registered by the RIVM.