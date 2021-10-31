The number of Covid-19 patients in Dutch hospitals has increased again. On Sunday, 1,122 patients with the coronavirus disease were in hospitals, compared to 1,042 on Saturday. For over three weeks, the number of coronavirus patients in hospitals rose daily.

The National Coordination Center for Patient Distribution (LCPS) also reported on Sunday that 220 people are now in intensive care, which is two more than on Saturday. It was the most ICU patients with Covid-19 since the end of August.

There are now a total of 902 patients in the regular care wards, 78 more than on Saturday. The LCPS noted that the number of Covid patients has rapidly increased, especially in the nursing wards.

Over a thousand patients with the disease were admitted to hospitals this calendar week. The LCPS said 730 were admitted last week compared to 1,008 this week.

The National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) received 8,219 reports of positive coronavirus tests between Saturday morning and Sunday morning, according to raw data. That is more than the revised figure from Saturday when 7,976 reports were received.

The average over the past seven days is continuing to rise. In the past seven days, an average of 7,088 infections was detected daily, according to a combination of raw and corrected data. On Saturday the weekly average was still 6,815 infections.

In Amsterdam, the coronavirus was diagnosed in 363 inhabitants in the past 24 hours. Rotterdam recorded 271 positive tests and 200 more in The Hague. In Sittard-Geleen, 107 people tested positive, and in Breda there were 101.