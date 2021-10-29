There were over a thousand people with Covid-19 being treated in Dutch hospitals on Friday. The last time such a high figure was reached was on June 5, according to data from patient coordination service LCPS. There were 1,021 people with the disease in hospital beds, up 6 percent from Thursday afternoon.

Among them were 217 patients in intensive care units, a figure which rose by 14 in a day. The ICU total is nearly two-thirds higher than it was at the start of the month. The regular care wards were treating another 804 people with the disease, up 63 from Thursday after accounting for new admissions, discharges and deaths.

Combined, the hospital total stood 46 percent higher than it was last Friday. A similar increase would push the total towards 1,450.

Hospitals have admitted 926 Covid-19 patients in the last week, up from 653 the previous week. While ICU admissions were similar, 800 people were sent to regular care wards, up from 534.

During the past 24 hours, hospitals took on 175 patients with the disease, the most in a day since mid-May. It pushed the seven-day average up to 132, with over a hundred admissions each of the past seven days. The most recent figure included 26 people sent directly to an intensive care unit.