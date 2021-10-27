The RIVM was notified of another 7,301 positive tests for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, the public health agency said in its daily statistical update. It was the highest number of infections reported in a single day since July 19. That raised the seven-day moving average for the 24th consecutive day. The average, based solely on raw data, stood at 5,945 on Wednesday, the highest it has been since July 25.

The moving average has gone up by 61 percent in just one week. A combination of raw and corrected data put the figure slightly lower at 5,916.

From October 19-25, some 15.7 percent of people tested by the GGD received a positive diagnosis for the infection, the highest rate since the peak of the fourth wave in mid-July. The number of people getting tested at a GGD facility was above 33,300 per day, similar to figures at the end of August.

Amsterdam (342) and Rotterdam (332) led all municipalities with the most residents testing positive between Tuesday and Wednesday morning. The two cities posted totals not seen since the last week of July, both being well above their respective moving averages of 261 and 182. The Hague was in third with 145, slightly above its mean. Apeldoorn followed with 118, the most there in months.

There were 859 people with Covid-19 being treated in Dutch hospitals, a one percent increase in a day. The figure has gone up 19 days in a row. Just in the past week, the number of patients in care rose by 32 percent. A similar increase would put the figure at 1,138 in seven days.

There were 200 people in intensive care units on Wednesday afternoon for the first time since September 21. A day earlier, there were 192 people in acute care for treatment of the coronavirus disease. The other 659 patients were being treated in regular care wards, a net increase of two compared to Tuesday.

Hospitals have admitted 828 patients with Covid-19 just in the past seven days, a 51 percent increase compared to the previous weeklong period. That includes 125 people sent directly to intensive care, up from 107.

Between Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon, hospitals admitted 134 patients with the coronavirus disease. According to the LCPS, 21 of them were immediately sent to intensive care.

Some 2,100,866 positive coronavirus tests have been recorded in the Netherlands since the start of the pandemic.