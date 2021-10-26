The rapid increase in the number of new coronavirus cases has not yet led to a run on the Covid-19 jab. Just over 86,000 people were vaccinated against the coronavirus disease last week, the lowest weekly figure since January when the vaccination campaign had yet to gain steam.

Nearly 36,000 people received their first vaccination last week. Although that is slightly more than the week before, it is considerably less than in previous weeks. More than 50,000 people received a second vaccine shot, compared to about 60,000 in each of the previous three weeks.

The weekly vaccination figures from the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) do not indicate how many people have now received a third shot. Certain people with a weakened immune system have been able to receive an extra vaccination dose for a few weeks now, because they may not have produced enough antibodies against the coronavirus with their first two shots.

The Netherlands was the last country in the European Union to start vaccinating people against Covid-19, a process which started in January. Nearly 13 million people have now received a first shot. Among them are people who received the Janssen Vaccine, which still requires only one dose for full protection.

Nearly 11 million people have also received a second vaccination. Out of all residents aged 12 years and older, 81.7 percent are considered to be fully vaccinated. Last week it was 81.4 percent.