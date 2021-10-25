The police suspect that a fatal collision in Oosterhout on Saturday afternoon was deliberate. A 31-year-old man from Oosterhout, who was on foot when he was hit by a car, died. The suspect and victim knew each other, the police said.

The police reported on Saturday that several witnesses stated the crash may have been intentional. A 26-year-old man from Raamsdonksveer, who was arrested on Saturday, will be arraigned on Tuesday. The driver initially fled the scene after the collision but later turned himself in at a police station in the Noord-Brabant city.

The hit-and-run at De Burcht happened just after noon on Saturday. The car came to a stop in a shed, with the victim underneath the vehicle. The driver got out of the car and fled. A helicopter ambulance was called for the victim, but help came too late.

The police investigation was hampered by fear of the shed collapsing if the car was removed. The victim was, therefore, difficult to reach.