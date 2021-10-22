An experiment in which travelers from Rotterdam and Nijmegen can take the intercity to Schiphol every ten minutes on Wednesday runs smoothly. According to NS, travelers don't have to wait as long and have a seat more often on these days.

Since September 8, test runs have been done on Wednesdays during the day. The last test run is planned for Wednesday, December 8. A similar 10-minute trains experiment is also running between Rotterdam and Dordrecht.

"Travelers had to get used to changed departure times and departure platforms during the first test days," NS reported on Friday. "Not even 3 percent of trains were canceled, which is comparable to the average on other days. The percentage of trains that arrived on time within a margin of 3 minutes was 93 percent, slightly higher than expected."

NS intends to officially start running the 10-minute trains from December at the start of the new timetable. To make this possible, rail manager ProRail built extra overtaking tracks over the past years. Additional platforms were also constructed at stations.