The National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) recorded 5,903 newly confirmed infections of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus between Thursday and Friday morning. That is another substantial increase compared to the day before, when 5,203 were recorded according to corrected data from the agency. Friday’s total is the highest in a single day since July 23.

The daily average over the past week is now 4,334, based on a combination of raw and corrected data, up from 4,019 on Thursday. The seven-day average is now at its highest point since the end of July.

The basic reproduction (R) number of the virus was measured at 1.24, the RIVM said on Friday. The R number means that 100 people contagious with the virus likely infected 124 others, who then passed it on to another 154 people. That figure is based on data from October 7, with the RIVM requiring two weeks of data to accurately report the figure. The R number has continued to increase since September 14, when it dipped to 0.89.

Amsterdam is once again the frontrunner when it comes to new infections. Some 257 people in the capital were diagnosed with the infection during the past 24 hours. Rotterdam follows with 185 cases, and The Hague was in third place with 129 infections. Utrecht also had 102 residents test positive, and 81 were diagnosed in Nijmegen.

Hospitals in the Netherlands admitted the highest total of new Covid-19 patients in a single day since May 22. Some 139 people with the coronavirus disease were admitted between Thursday and Friday afternoon, far above the seven-day average of 93. That average shows that hospitalizations have increased by nearly half compared to the previous weeklong period.

Of the 139 patients, 118 were sent to a regular care ward and 21 went directly to an intensive care unit. In total, the hospitals were actively treating 697 patients with Covid-19. Out of that total, 523 were in regular care, a net increase of 27 compared to Thursday. It is the first time since mid-August that more than 500 Covid-19 patients were occupying a bed in the regular care clinics.

The intensive care units were treating a total of 174 Covid-19 patients, an increase of 10 compared to 24 hours ago.