The National Institute for Public Health (RIVM) received 3,737 reports from people with a positive coronavirus test on Saturday.

That is more than the seven-day average of 3,243, as well as an increase compared to the 3,718 cases registered on Friday.

The cities with the highest infection numbers were The Hague (126), Rotterdam (121) and Amsterdam (118). Apeldoorn and Staphorst each reported 63 new coronavirus cases.

There were slightly more Covid-19 patients in Dutch hospitals on Saturday compared to one day earlier. A total of 546 patients were being treated for Covid-19 today. One day earlier the total number was 543.

The Patient Coordination Center (LCPS) reported there were 138 people being treated in the ICU on Saturday. Between Friday and Saturday afternoon, 16 people were admitted to the ICUs. The total number of Covid-19 ICU patients went up by one compared to Friday.

There were 408 Covid-19 patients being treated in the regular nursing ward. An increase of two from Friday.



People in the Netherlands have tested positive for the coronavirus a total of 2,884,519 times since the beginning of the pandemic.