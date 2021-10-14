The Netherlands' warning level is expected to rise on the European coronavirus map. Limburg will almost certainly go from orange to red on Thursday, the first province to do so. Red is the second-highest warning level. Utrecht is only a few infections away from that line. And if more than 4 percent of all coronavirus tests are positive, the rest of the country will turn red too.

Over the past weeks, the Netherlands' position improved on the map because the number of positive tests decreased week after week. In September, the whole country was red. Since last week, the entire country has been orange. There were even prospects that the first provinces could turn green, the lowest warning color. That got eliminated by the "autumn increase" in coronavirus infections.

Limburg is currently still the biggest hotspot. In the past two calendar weeks, approximately 2,250 residents of the province tested positive. That equates to 201 cases in every 100,000 people. The province of Utrecht counted 2,635 positive tests, which is equivalent to 199.7 per 100,000 people. That's just below the line between orange and red. If four more new cases were detected, Utrecht would also turn red.

Overijssel is the fastest climber. More than 1,950 people tested positive there in the past two weeks, almost 38 percent more than on last week's coronavirus map. In Gelderland, the number of positive tests increased by 35 percent and in Drenthe by 30 percent.

The health service ECDC, the European counterpart to the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM), publishes the map every Thursday. The service looks at the number and percentage of positive tests in the two previous calendar weeks. The map has four colors. From low to high, these are green, orange, red, and dark red.