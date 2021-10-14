The number of average daily coronavirus infections diagnosed in the Netherlands rose for the 12th consecutive day. The moving average, based on raw data from the RIVM, reached 2,885 on Thursday. It has increased 52 percent in a week.

A combination of raw and corrected data put the figure even higher at 2,934. On the last day of September, the average was at 1,661, its lowest point since the start of the fourth wave of infections.

The RIVM said on Thursday that 3,662 people tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. The three cities with the most new infections were Rotterdam (170), The Hague (108), and Utrecht (78). There has also been a clear surge in infections in smaller towns and cities, like Apeldoorn (75) and Ede (54). Staphorst, which has the second-lowest Covid-19 vaccination rate in the country, also had 53 new infections.

Hospitals in the Netherlands were treating 534 patients with Covid-19, a two percent increase since Wednesday afternoon. The hospital total has shot up by 14 percent in a week to its highest level since September 21.

The total included 140 people in intensive care units, the most in two weeks. It rose by three patients in a day. The other 394 patients were in regular care wards, an increase of seven after accounting for new admissions, discharges, and deaths.

The hospital system took on 69 new Covid-19 patients between Wednesday and Thursday afternoon, including 16 admitted in intensive care. On average, hospitals registered 60 patients each of the past seven days, including ten ICU patients.

According to the LCPS, 423 people with the coronavirus disease were admitted into hospitals in the last seven days. That was up 24 percent from the previous weeklong total of 342.