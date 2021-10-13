Health officials in the Netherlands reported another 3,746 people tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. The update on Wednesday was the highest number of single-day infections revealed by the RIVM since July 29.

It raised the seven-day moving average up ten percent to 2,756, based on raw data. The average has gone up 57 percent in seven days, and two-thirds since the start of the month. The moving average reached its highest level in nearly ten weeks.

Rotterdam had more new infections than any other city, with 205. It was the highest number of infections there in over two months. Amsterdam followed with 146, and The Hague with 95. After weeks of decline, the moving averages in all three cities were increasing significantly.

Hospitals in the Netherlands were treating 524 people with Covid-19 on Wednesday afternoon, a two percent increase in a day. The patient total included 387 patients in regular care wards, a net increase of 13 after accounting for new admissions, discharges, and deaths. The other 137 patients were in intensive care, a net decrease of one.

Hospitals admitted 65 patients with Covid-19 between Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon. That included nine people sent directly to an ICU. On average, 58 patients with the disease were admitted each of the past seven days, including nine intensive care admissions.

People have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus 2,033,005 times since the start of the pandemic.