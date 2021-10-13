KLM doubled the fee for taking dogs on their planes. If you need to take your pet with you on a KLM flight, you will now pay up to 400 euros one-way, De Telegraaf reports.

"The rates had been the same for a long time, but they no longer covered the costs. That is why we opted for an increase," a KLM spokesperson said to the newspaper. The price depends on which flight you take, but the maximum increased from 200 to 400 euros.

KLM stressed that other companies raised their rates considerably in the past years or even scrapped the service altogether. Dogs then have to be transported on a cargo flight.

"KLM continues to offer its customers to option also to transport pets when checking baggage in a user-friendly way, where some other competing airlines abolished this option," the spokesperson said.