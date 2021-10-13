The 55-year-old victim of the Tuesday evening shooting in Bergen op Zoom died on Wednesday. One suspect was still in custody, police said.

The shooting took place early in the evening on Wouwsestraatweg. Emergency services found a seriously injured man there and took him to an area hospital. The victim, from Bergen op Zoom, died from his injuries.

Police arrested two men in a house on the same street as the shooting. They were released on Wednesday morning and are no longer suspected of involvement in the shooting.

A 29-year-old resident of Bergen op Zoom was arrested elsewhere in the city on Tuesday. His role in the shooting is still under investigation. In addition to Wouwsestraatweg, the police also investigated a location on Jan Derckstraat because of a report of gunshots.

The police said witnesses to the incidents should contact authorities.