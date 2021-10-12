About 103,000 people received a first or second shot of a Covid-19 vaccine last week. That is the lowest number of injections in a calendar week since the beginning of the vaccination campaign in January, according to the most recent vaccination data from the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM).

More than 43,000 people received their first Covid-19 jab last week. That is also a relatively low number; in recent weeks over 65,000 people weekly were given a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. That figure rose as people needed a coronavirus access pass since September 25 if they wanted to gain entry into far more locations. People must get tested for the coronavirus infection to enter bars, restaurants, cinemas, theaters and other locations if they have not been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, or if they have not recently recovered from a coronavirus infection. The number of first Covid jabs increased in mid-September, but that increase now seems to have ended.

There is still enthusiasm among young people for the shot. For example, just over 12,000 people born between 2004 and 2009 received their first vaccine shot last week. That's only slightly lower than the week before. The number of second vaccine injections increased slightly among people between 12 an 17 years of age. Just as many first and second injections were given to young adults as the week before, too.

A total of 12.9 million people have had at least a first vaccine shot so far. Some of them were considered fully vaccinated two weeks after that first shot, because only one dose of Janssen's vaccine is currently required for optimal protection. More than 10.8 million people of that group also received a second dose of any other vaccine. Some 80.9 percent of Netherlands residents aged 12 years and up are fully vaccinated. Vaccines are not yet permitted for those under the age of 12.

About 83.2 percent of adults are now fully vaccinated. Vaccination rates are highest among people born between 1936 and 1955. In that group, nine out of ten people have been fully vaccinated.