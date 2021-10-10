The number of average daily coronavirus infections continued rose to its highest point in nearly four weeks on Sunday. The seven-day moving average reached 2,267 after increasing by over 36 percent in a single week.

Raw data from public health institute RIVM showed that 2,288 people tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. The figure is normally lower on Sunday and Monday compared to the rest of the week, however the latest results were the highest for any given Sunday since September 5.

About 9.7 percent of people tested by the GGD between October 2-8 were diagnosed with the infection. That rate has steadily increased after hitting a fourth-wave low of 7.3 percent during the third week of September. GGD testing has increased 14 percent from a daily average of 19,200 on October 1 to 21,800 during the most recent seven-day period.

The three cities with the most new infections were Amsterdam (114), The Hague (89), and Rotterdam (60). Both Amsterdam and Rotterdam have a seven-day moving average of 101, with the capital’s mean having increased by a third just in the past week. The average in The Hague has held steady at 77.

Hospital admissions for Covid-19 also surged by 42 percent during the past seven days, according to data from the LCPS. This calendar week, hospitals took on 400 patients with the coronavirus disease, up from 282 to the previous week. ICU admissions increased from 43 to 69.

The data includes 57 patients admitted between Saturday and Sunday afternoon, 10 of whom were sent to an intensive care unit. That outpaced the number of patients who either died or were discharged.

The hospitals were treating 479 patients with Covid-19 on Sunday, up two percent for the day. There were 349 people with the disease in regular care wards, a net increase of six. The other 130 were in an ICU, a net increase of three. Still, the intensive care figure has remained relatively stable, ranging from 127 to 134 during the previous ten days.

The combined total of 479 was up 6 percent for the calendar week. A similar increase would put the total at 511 by next Sunday.