The average number of daily coronavirus infections in the Netherlands has gone up for seven straight days, reaching 2,171 on Saturday. That was 30 percent higher compared to a week earlier, according to raw data from the RIVM.

The public health institute registered another 2,520 positive tests for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus between Friday and Saturday morning. Though that was 270 fewer than a day earlier, it pushed the seven-day moving average up 6 percent.

About 9.3 percent of people tested by the GGD during the first seven days of October were told they were infected with the virus. That figure rose for two straight weeks after hitting a fourth-wave low of 7.3 percent. About 21,350 people were tested daily from October 1 - 7, an increase of about 11 percent in a week.

With 59 infections, Leiden reported the most residents to test positive in a single day in weeks. The city was in fourth place for most infections registered in a day, behind Amsterdam (99), Rotterdam (96), and The Hague (88).

Hospitals in the Netherlands took on 65 new Covid-19 patients between Friday and Saturday afternoon, according to patient coordination service LCPS. Six of those people were sent directly to an intensive care unit.

That pushed the moving average up six percent to 53 Covid-19 patient admissions each of the past seven days. That average increased by 27 percent in a week. It includes roughly nine ICU admissions per day, up from seven a week earlier.

The number of currently admitted Covid-19 patients remained stable for the third consecutive day on Saturday, increasing by one to 470. That figure accounts for new admissions, discharges and deaths.

It includes 127 patients in intensive care units, a net decrease of three. That brought the ICU total down to its lowest level since July 24. The other 343 were being treated in regular care wards, a net increase of four.

People in the Netherlands tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus a total of 2,021,433 times since the start of the pandemic.